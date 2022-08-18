May 9, 1931—Aug. 16, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Farrell Thomas Clark, 91, of East Sanford Street, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home.

Born on May 9, 1931 in Argyle, he was the son of the late Gordon and Gladys (Roberts) Clark.

Farrell graduated from Fort Edward High School and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served aboard the USS Chloris for his entire tour during the Korean Conflict.

On Aug. 11, 1957, he married Patricia Carroll at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage until her passing on March 4, 2013. For over 48 years, Farrell was a meat cutter for Grand Union, working at the Hudson Falls Store and many area grocery stores, retiring in 1993. Upon his retirement, he worked part-time at the Cleverdale Country Store and Sokol’s Market in Queensbury.

Farrell was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. He was an amateur numismatist and a member of the Tokens and Medal Society and the Civil War Token Society.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by wife, Patricia Clark; his sisters, Shirley Lee and Jean Harris; and his four brothers, Gordon Clark, Sherwood Clark, Karl Clark and Clyde Clark.

He is survived by his daughter, Susanne Reagan and her husband, Michael of Lake George; and several nieces and nephews.

The Rite of Committal will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.