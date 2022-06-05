Dec. 28, 1921—June 1, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Fanny T. (Sarchioto) Gaulin, 100, of Martindale Avenue, passed away peacefully, at her home on June 1, 2022.

Born on Dec. 28, 1921, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Marco and Antoinette (Iuliucci) Sarchioto.

On Oct. 2, 1948, she married Leonard Gaulin at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. He passed away Feb. 27, 2013, after 64 years of marriage.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Fanny loved to travel with her husband and sister. She had journeyed to Alaska, Hawaii, Greece, Central America, Mexico, Cancun, Aruba and many states throughout our country.

Tomatoes were her specialty grown from her own seeds. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Visiting with her neighbors also gave her great pleasure.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard; her son-in-law, Lester Moumblo; her brothers: Joseph, Dominick, Thomas and John Sarchioto; and her sisters: Elizabeth Irish, Carmella Gilbert, Joan McCabe, Lillian Rourke and Rose Frank.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Mark Gaulin (Sue), Barbara Nadeau, Jane Moumblo, Elizabeth Gaulin (John Shaw) and Patricia O’Connor (James); Grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jessica Stout (Keith) and children, Chloe and Henry; Lynn May (Travis) and children, Chenery and Julian; Jared O’Connor (Jennifer), Kasey O’Connor (Zachery Winney) and Samuel Moumblo (Taylor Winney).

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to mom’s caregivers: Mary Beth, Reanna, Aleshia, Denise and Jeffie. Mom loved them dearly.

The Rite of Committal will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 454 Glen St., First Floor, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839

Online condolences may be sent to www.carletonfuneralhome.net