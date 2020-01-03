March 29, 1948 — Dec. 27, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Fannie Ryan, 71, of Hudson Falls entered into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2019 with her beloved family at her side.

Fannie was born at the Old Granville Hospital in Granville, the daughter of the late Rose Angela Ryan (Archambeault), Lawrence J. Ryan and Daniel Duffy. She was educated at Whitehall High School and continued her education at The LaSalle school of Culinary Arts. Later she attended Chauffeurs Training School to learn to drive 18 wheelers. Fannie was a woman of many talents. She worked in the 1980’s as a security guard at Detour Security in Rutland, Vermont.

She married the love of her life, Gerald Grover in 1971. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Angela Rose and Ryan Mary.

