March 29, 1948 — Dec. 27, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Fannie Ryan, 71, of Hudson Falls entered into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2019 with her beloved family at her side.
Fannie was born at the Old Granville Hospital in Granville, the daughter of the late Rose Angela Ryan (Archambeault), Lawrence J. Ryan and Daniel Duffy. She was educated at Whitehall High School and continued her education at The LaSalle school of Culinary Arts. Later she attended Chauffeurs Training School to learn to drive 18 wheelers. Fannie was a woman of many talents. She worked in the 1980’s as a security guard at Detour Security in Rutland, Vermont.
She married the love of her life, Gerald Grover in 1971. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Angela Rose and Ryan Mary.
Fannie is survived by her daughters, Angela (David) Hughes of Castleton, Vermont, Ryan Beebe and her fiancé Zachary Wagner of West Hebron; her sister, Leslie Ward Ryan (William) O’Conner of Hudson Falls; one brother, Richard (Donna) Duffy, Saratoga Springs; nine grandchildren, Sierra Beebe, Dylan Beebe, Glen Beebe III, Lexiah Beebe, Maddox Wagner, Ryan Wagner, Payton Bessette, Emaly Bessett and Jenna Hughes; three great grandchildren, Landon Shaw, Braylyn Shaw, and Emerson Grover; and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Fannie also left behind a beloved companion of 30 years, Allen Lloyd Monroe and his sister Linda Gail Monroe who spent many hours and days taking care of Fannie. They were part of the family.
Fannie was predeceased by her mom and dad as well as many aunts and uncles. Fannie dedicated her life to her family. She loved family gatherings and was almost always the host of every holiday dinner. She loved going to lawn sales, shopping, playing bingo, and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She will forever be remembered as the glue that held everything together.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Following calling hours a prayer service will be held at the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Gebo, Pastor of The Truthville Baptist Church.
Donations can be made in her name to St Jude’s research.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
