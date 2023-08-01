SALEM — On July 26 2023, with her family gathered around her, Fannie Gulino passed away peacefully.

She is survived by Paul, her husband of 72 years; and her two loving daughters: Donna Gulino and Lori Murchison and her husband John. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren which she adored: John Paul Murchison, Sarah Murchison and her partner Evan Anastasio, and Amanda Mignone and her husband Vincent; great-grandchildren: John Paul Murchison, Jr. and Easton Anastasio, her pride and joys.

Fannie was a great homemaker who loved to entertain her friends and family. She was a fantastic cook. Most importantly, she was a great listener, helping anyone that needed advice or a hand. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will deeply be missed by her family and friends.

Calling hours are Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY. Following the calling hours, the family invites everyone to join them for a reception in the church hall at Holy Cross Church.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem, NY with Rev. Peter Tkocz officiating. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.