ARGYLE—Faith R. (Baxter) McWhorter, 74, went into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 17, 1946 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Vines) Baxter.

Faith graduated from Salem-Washington Academy in 1964, and went on to earn her Associates Degree from Adirondack Community College in 1966. She was employed as an account clerk and district treasurer for the Argyle Central School District until her retirement.

On October 7, 1967, Faith married Paul W. McWhorter at the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Faith was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, as well as a member of the J.A. Barkley Hose Company Auxiliary for 50 years as well. She was also a member of both the Argyle Senior Citizens and the Moreau Senior Citizens.