Dec. 9, 1963—Feb. 18, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Faith (Fournier) Morency, 58, of Queensbury passed away at home on Feb. 18, 2022, following her hard-fought battle with COPD.

Faith was born on Dec. 9, 1963, the daughter of the late David and Carolyn Mattison.

In her youth, Faith attended Hudson Falls Senior High School. Faith was employed at Adirondack Automated Systems in Queensbury as a solder technician and spent several years working at the Joy Store in South Glens Falls.

Faith and her husband Jeffrey Morency began dating in February 1983, and the two of them wed on Nov. 8, 1986, at Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls. Faith and Jeff shared a beautiful 35-year marriage and welcomed three children to the world together before Faith’s passing.

She was an avid online bingo player and ran her own bingo group. Her favorite part of the group was meeting and creating long-lasting friendships with others from around the globe. Faith was always happy to share her memories and stories, recalling them as if they had just happened yesterday. Faith also enjoyed taking road trips with her husband Jeff up North to take in the scenery, listening to music, and appreciated the importance of researching her family ancestry. Most of all, Faith made the most of every moment she could spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Faith’s most important role was being the best Mom any child could hope for, which she succeeded at beyond expectation. She was just as incredible of a grandmother. Faith’s grandchildren fondly referred to her as “Mimi”, and they all were the pride and joy of her life. She was a bright light in the lives of everyone who knew her. Faith was loving, caring, compassionate, patient, and strong. She was the heart of our entire family, and she will be dearly missed.

She was predeceased by her beloved twin sons, Jeremy and Jordan Morency; her parents, David and Carolyn Mattison; her brother, Terry Fournier; her mother-in-law, Anna Morency, and her sister-in-law, Kathy Morency.

Loved ones that remain to cherish Faith’s memory are her loving and devoted husband Jeffrey Morency; her daughter, Ashley Comfort and husband Paul; her bonus daughter, Jessica Colvin and husband Michael; her grandchildren: Hunter Dewey, Molly Carlesimo, Hailey Dewey, Camden Comfort, and Riley Comfort; her bonus grandchildren: Deanna Colvin, Catherine Colvin, and Michael Colvin, Jr.; her brothers: Larry Fournier, David Fournier and life partner Lisa; her brothers-in-law: Michael Morency and wife Diane, and Timothy Morency; and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her final wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Faith was an advocate for COPD education and awareness. Contributions in her honor can be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, or online at www.copdfoundation.org.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.