Aug. 26, 1938—Dec. 18, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Faith Ann Best, 83, of Glens Falls passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 after a long battle with various illnesses. She was a fighter to the end.

Born August 26, 1938 in Cohoes, NY, she was the youngest of a large family of the late Thomas Augustus and Eva (Baker) Linen.

Faith held several occupations over the years, from waitressing, hostessing and bartending in many local area establishments.

She loved to gather people together and make them feel welcomed. Faith always enjoyed celebrating holidays with family and friends. She was known to her family as “The Hostess with the Mostess.”

In addition to her parents, sisters and brothers, she was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Kimberly A. Best and her son-in-law, Dolph Thorne.

Faith is survived by her husband of 59 years, William J. Best, Jr., whom she married May 24, 1962; she is also survived by her children: Tammy and John Oligny, Faith Thorne and Billy and Karla Best. She will be missed by her eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will be in Bay Street Cemetery, Glens Falls.

Flowers are welcomed but at Faith’s request donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.