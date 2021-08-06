Nov. 7, 1942—Aug. 4, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Faith Alwin Harrington passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her home.
Born on November 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ione (Bruso) Blake.
Faith graduated from Fort Edward School in 1960, and then continued her education at Albany Business College. She trained at the Mount Sinai Hospital in the maternity ward. Faith moved back to the area and worked at the Mary McClennan Hospital in Cambridge as a Radiology Technician. Later, she became the Senior Nuclear Medicine Technician at Glens Falls Hospital.
On May 21, 1965, Faith married the love of her life, Gary Harrington, in the Methodist Church in Fort Edward. They spent 41 years together until his passing in 2006.
Faith enjoyed camping, visiting her daughters in Virginia, and spending time with her only grandson, Gary. She was always involved with the Fort Edward community. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Faith was predeceased by her sister Patricia Blake; brother-in-law, Garry Johnson.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Joseph Harrington and his partner Kim Etu, Denise Totten and her husband, Mark, Sarah Harrington and her partner, Michael Turner; her grandson, Gary Totten; her sisters: Pam LaFontaine and her husband Ozzie, Deborah Durkee and her husband Wayne and Kathy Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call from 2:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, NY 12828. At the family’s request, those attending should wear a mask.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to a reception at the Fort Edward Fire Department after the funeral.
Memorial donations in Faith’s memory can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Capital District Chapter, 421 New Karner Road, Suite 6, Albany, NY 12210.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
To view Faith’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
