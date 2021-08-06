Nov. 7, 1942—Aug. 4, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Faith Alwin Harrington passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her home.

Born on November 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ione (Bruso) Blake.

Faith graduated from Fort Edward School in 1960, and then continued her education at Albany Business College. She trained at the Mount Sinai Hospital in the maternity ward. Faith moved back to the area and worked at the Mary McClennan Hospital in Cambridge as a Radiology Technician. Later, she became the Senior Nuclear Medicine Technician at Glens Falls Hospital.

On May 21, 1965, Faith married the love of her life, Gary Harrington, in the Methodist Church in Fort Edward. They spent 41 years together until his passing in 2006.

Faith enjoyed camping, visiting her daughters in Virginia, and spending time with her only grandson, Gary. She was always involved with the Fort Edward community. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Faith was predeceased by her sister Patricia Blake; brother-in-law, Garry Johnson.