Nov. 26, 1924—Jan. 3, 2023

SOUTH HADLEY, MA — Ezra Roger Dickinson, a longtime resident of Loomis Village in South Hadley, MA died Jan. 3, 2023, at the age of 98.

Roger, as he was known to all, was born in Kingsbury, NY on Nov. 26, 1924. He was the middle child and son of Ezra Ross Dickinson and Beatrice (Vaughn) Dickinson of Hudson Falls, NY.

Roger was a decorated veteran of WWII, an Army Air Corps Lieutenant, Navigator and prisoner of war. He returned home from the War in 1946 and went back to Cornell to complete his studies in engineering.

Always a generous soul, Roger stood in for one of his roommates and agreed to a blind date with a recent Cornell graduate Joan Elizabeth Staudinger, a Long Island native who was working in New York City. They fell in love, got married, and raised their three daughters in Hudson Falls, NY, where Roger and his parents owned and operated a fuel distribution company.

In 1991, after he retired, Roger and Joan moved to Northampton, MA to be closer to family. He and Joan moved to Loomis Village in South Hadley, MA in 2004.

Roger was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Joan Elizabeth (Staudinger) Dickinson, his sister, Marcia Earl and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Polly and Russell Covell. Roger is survived by his partner and friend, Barbara Hales of South Hadley; his sister, Barbara Wilson of Henderson, NV; and his daughters and sons-in-law: Nancy and George Lindeberg of Renton, WA, Merrell and Stephen Newman of Denver, CO and Andrea and Todd Barron of Southampton, MA. Roger is also survived by his grandchildren, their spouse/partners and their children: Eric Lindeberg and his wife Savannah Tabb; Abbie Lindeberg and her husband Walker Brown; Christopher Newman and his daughter, Madeleine; his partner, Sheree Guglielmi and her daughter Sophia; Elizabeth England and her husband Adam and their daughter, Cora; Lindsay LaBonte and her husband Samuel and their daughters: Charlotte and Penelope; and Samuel Barron and his fiance, Grace Ciolek.

As Roger wished, there will be no services.

Above all else, Roger loved and treasured his family and friends, and we all in turn loved and treasured him.

