March 13, 1946 — May 28, 2019
GREENFIELD CENTER — Everette G. “Jake” Shippee, 73, of Comstock Road, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 13, 1946 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Earl and Louisa (Allen) Shippee.
Everette was employed for many years with his brother Herb at Cherry Tree Services.
He met Edna M. Baker and the couple resided together on Comstock Road for over 40 years. She passed away on June 6, 2018.
Everette loved country music and Stewart’s coffee, and also enjoyed going to “The Barn” with Edna and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.
Besides his longtime companion, Edna Baker, and his parents, Everette was also predeceased by one son, Earl Shippee; and four brothers, Hank, Ken, Ronnie and Chet Shippee.
Survivors include five children, Yevette Castillo (George) of Florida, Everette Shippee Jr. (Laurie Bennett) of LeRoy, Merritt Shippee of Buffalo, Frances Foote (Chris) of Ballston Spa and Fred Tennett (Sue) of Texas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Gene Shippee of Stony Creek, Nelson Shippee of Corinth, Herb Shippee (Nancy Harrick) of Greenfield Center and Barry Shippee (Carrot) of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with Rev. John Aldridge officiating.
Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kind and compassionate care given to Everette during his illness.
