Everett R. Messenger

Dec. 23, 1922—Aug. 30, 2022

SALEM — Everett R. Messenger, 99, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy.

Born December 23, 1922 in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Charles and Florence (Stevenson) Messenger.

Everett attended school in Rupert, VT and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during WWII and the Battle of the Bulge.

Everett had worked at the Asgrow Seed Co. in Cambridge and then at Johnson Controls in Bennington until he retired. He was a member of the Salem Area Senior Citizens and enjoyed dancing and listening to country and western music.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wives, Mary Murphy Messenger, Ruth Murtha Messenger, Alice Reed Messenger and Avis Reed Messenger; brother, Albert Messenger; sister, Doris Messenger Reed.

Everett is survived by his children: Ronald (Maureen) Messenger of Watervliet, NY, David (Susan) Messenger of Coeymans, NY, Norman (Barbara) Messenger of Little River, NC, Steven Messenger, Diane Messenger and Evelyn Messenger. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Heather O’Dwyer, Amanda Woods, Naomi Parent, Kimberly Smith, Christopher Messenger, Lisa Fortner, Christina Forbes and Norman Messenger, Jr.; fifteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A calling hour will be on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Peter Bailey officiating.

Interment with military honors will be at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

