Aug. 16, 1986—April 21, 2023

WHITEHALL — Everett R. Mattison III, 36, of Whitehall, was tragically taken from his loved ones doing what he loved on April 21, 2023.

Born Aug. 16, 1986, Everett was the son of Everett R. Mattison, Jr. and Vicky (Starks) Mattison of Whitehall.

Everett attended Hartford Central School. He was employed at Adirondack Natural Stone in Whitehall.

He married the love of his life, Marieka Carman on June 30, 2012.

Everett was an avid hunter. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Everett was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Everett Mattison, Sr. and Jane (Rosick) Mattison; his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Beverly (Blair) Starks; his favorite aunt, Edna Green; and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his loving wife of 10 years, Marieka (Carman) Mattison of Whitehall; his two children: Everett R. Mattison, IV and Maraylee Mattison; his parents, Everett R. Mattison, Jr. and Vicky (Starks) Mattison of Whitehall; his siblings: Tina Mattison, Kristi Lee Johnson, Joshua Mattison, Jessica Stevenson; and his brother-in-law who he thought of as a brother, Melvin Key Sheppard; his special niece, Kaylee Jade Kelly; his mother and father-in-law, Jim and Donna (Pettis) Carman; his close friend, Jimmy O’Rourke; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many loved ones.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/b9ef669b.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.