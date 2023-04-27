Aug. 16, 1986—April 21, 2023
WHITEHALL — Everett R. Mattison III, 36, of Whitehall, was tragically taken from his loved ones doing what he loved on April 21, 2023.
Born Aug. 16, 1986, Everett was the son of Everett R. Mattison, Jr. and Vicky (Starks) Mattison of Whitehall.
Everett attended Hartford Central School. He was employed at Adirondack Natural Stone in Whitehall.
He married the love of his life, Marieka Carman on June 30, 2012.
Everett was an avid hunter. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Everett was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Everett Mattison, Sr. and Jane (Rosick) Mattison; his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Beverly (Blair) Starks; his favorite aunt, Edna Green; and several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 10 years, Marieka (Carman) Mattison of Whitehall; his two children: Everett R. Mattison, IV and Maraylee Mattison; his parents, Everett R. Mattison, Jr. and Vicky (Starks) Mattison of Whitehall; his siblings: Tina Mattison, Kristi Lee Johnson, Joshua Mattison, Jessica Stevenson; and his brother-in-law who he thought of as a brother, Melvin Key Sheppard; his special niece, Kaylee Jade Kelly; his mother and father-in-law, Jim and Donna (Pettis) Carman; his close friend, Jimmy O’Rourke; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many loved ones.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/b9ef669b.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.