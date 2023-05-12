Evelyn Stewart
Jan. 5, 1932 - May 10, 2023
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Evelyn Stewart, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Home of the Good Shepherd with her family by her side.
Born January 5, 1932, in Greene, NY, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Knapp and Wanetta Liddle.
Evelyn received her master's degree in education at the University of Albany.
On July 10, 1955, Evelyn married the love of her life Richard Stewart.
She retired as a math teacher from South Glens Falls School District in 1986.
Evelyn enjoyed sewing, reading, sudoku, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of the Moreau Community Center for many years, a core committee member of the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance since its inception and an active member of the South High Booster Club.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Richard Stewart; sister, Alberta Rathburn; brother, Theodore Knapp.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Sandra Stewart, Timothy Stewart (Kathy), Jeffery Stewart (Laura); grandchildren: Matthew Stewart, Mark Stewart, Peter Stewart; great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Lauren, Luke, and Claire; sister, Joan Camp; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Southside Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Evelyn's memory can be made to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To view Evelyn's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.