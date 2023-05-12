Evelyn Stewart

Jan. 5, 1932 - May 10, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Evelyn Stewart, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Home of the Good Shepherd with her family by her side.

Born January 5, 1932, in Greene, NY, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Knapp and Wanetta Liddle.

Evelyn received her master's degree in education at the University of Albany.

On July 10, 1955, Evelyn married the love of her life Richard Stewart.

She retired as a math teacher from South Glens Falls School District in 1986.

Evelyn enjoyed sewing, reading, sudoku, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of the Moreau Community Center for many years, a core committee member of the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance since its inception and an active member of the South High Booster Club.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Richard Stewart; sister, Alberta Rathburn; brother, Theodore Knapp.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Sandra Stewart, Timothy Stewart (Kathy), Jeffery Stewart (Laura); grandchildren: Matthew Stewart, Mark Stewart, Peter Stewart; great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Lauren, Luke, and Claire; sister, Joan Camp; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at Southside Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Evelyn's memory can be made to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Evelyn's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.