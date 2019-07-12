July 22, 1927 — July 10, 2019
HAGUE — Evelyn P. Gravelle passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a fulfilling and wonderful life.
Evelyn was born on July 22, 1927 in Ticonderoga. She was the daughter of the late Marjorie (Wright) and Frank Pond. Evelyn grew up in Ticonderoga. She was a cheerleader and involved in many school activities. She and her high school sweetheart, Lawrence J. Gravelle Jr., were married for 32 years and have three daughters.
Evelyn attended Wheelock College in Boston, Massachusetts. Her previous jobs included working at the New York Telephone Company and as the receptionist and travel agent at International Paper for over 19 years. After retirement, Evelyn volunteered at the St. Mary’s School library for over 20 years. She loved reading to the children and being a part of the St. Mary’s family. She greatly appreciated her friendships with Sister Sharon, Karlene Gonyeau and all of the staff and volunteers at St. Mary’s School. She later worked at the Hague beach information booth during the summers, where she enjoyed greeting people from all around the world until she was 89 years old.
Evelyn had a great sense of humor and loved to be with people. She was a former member of St. Mary’s Choir, the Ticonderoga Youth Commission, the Ticonderoga High School Booster club and the St. Mary’s School 50th reunion committee. Evelyn’s love of adventure led her to Ireland, France, the Caribbean and Florida. She especially loved to travel to Cape Cod and Boston, Massachusetts to cheer on the Red Sox. She made friends wherever she went with her spiffy personality and beautiful smile.
Evelyn enjoyed many summers on Lake George with her family, friends and special neighbors.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Larry; her nieces and nephew; and her son-in-law.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Susan Gravelle Peters, Linda Gravelle St. Peter and Margy Gravelle Pote; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Pote, Lee Peters, Matthew St. Peter and Kyle St. Peter; her sister, Betty-Ann Arthur; and great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank Evelyn’s favorite healthcare providers, Dr. Glen Chapman, Sabrina Ross RN and the Hudson Headwaters staff, as well as Dr. Cheng, the nurses of the Glens Falls Wound Center and the Ticonderoga and Hague emergency squads for their loving care and kindness.
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, pastor, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s School Adopt-A-Student program, 64 Amherst Ave., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
