Nov. 8, 1919 — Oct. 12, 2019
AUBURN, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Evelyn M. Rumpf (our loving Mom and Grammy) on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine.
Her passing comes less than a month before she would have turned 100 years old, a milestone she kept saying she did not want to reach.
Evelyn was born in the Bronx on Nov. 8, 1919, to the late Elizabeth (Wambold) and Arthur Albrecht. She grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Monroe High School, where she was on the swim team.
On Nov. 11, 1942, Evelyn married William “Bill” Rumpf in the Bronx. They were married for more than 59 years until Bill’s passing in December of 2001.
Evelyn and Bill moved to upstate New York in 1952, finally settled in Worcester, where Evelyn was a stay-at-home mom and they raised their four daughters.
In later years, Evelyn worked for the Worcester Central School in the food service department, a job she really enjoyed.
She was active in the Rosary Altar Society in her church, where she served several years as president.
Evelyn was very good at sewing, making one of her daughter’s wedding and junior bridesmaids’ gowns and all of her mother-of-the-bride dresses.
In 1985, Evelyn and Bill moved to Nalcrest, Florida, where they enjoyed a wonderful retirement and made many, many dear friends. After Bill’s passing, Evelyn moved to Bradenton, Florida, to be closer to family.
Family, above all, was paramount to Evelyn. She thoroughly enjoyed family gatherings as well as attending many of her grandchildren’s sports and school activities.
Evelyn’s optimistic outlook and pleasant demeanor, as well as her infectious laugh, made her a happy and fun lady to be around. She will be missed beyond words.
In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Miazga and June Dietz.
Left to cherish her memory are Evelyn’s four daughters and their husbands, Carol (Keith) Lunn of Port Kent, Linda (David) Bunn of South Glens Falls, Janice (Larry) Hyde of Ballston Spa and Debbie (Ed) Miles of Winthrop, Maine; 10 grandchildren, Pamela (William) Schweitzer, Corey (Lola) Lunn, Jill (Derek) Cardinell, Kevin (Beth) Lunn, Allison (Seth) Warman, Zachary Hyde, Jeffrey Miles, Gregory (Emily) Hyde, Kelly (Michael) Sweeting and Daniel Miles; 11 great-grandchildren, Mark, Bethany, Mary, Anna, James, Rebecca and Ruth Schweitzer, Maximilian Cardinell, Wesley and Evelyn Warman and Anderson Sweeting. Evelyn is also survived by a sister-in-law, Alice Dillon; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Evelyn will be held in Florida at a later date.
Memorial donations in Evelyn’s name may be made to Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson St., Auburn, ME 04210.
Evelyn’s family thanks the staff at CMMC in Lewiston, in addition to the staff at Androscoggin Hospice House, for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave. We are very grateful to all of you.
Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, Maine.
Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
