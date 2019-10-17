Nov. 8, 1919 — Oct. 12, 2019
AUBURN, Maine — Evelyn M. Rumpf died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine.
Evelyn was born in the Bronx, Nov. 8, 1919 to the late Elizabeth (Wambold) and Arthur Albrecht. She grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Monroe High School, where she was on the swim team. On Nov. 11, 1942, Evelyn married William (“Bill”) Rumpf in the Bronx.
Evelyn and Bill moved to upstate New York in 1952, finally settling in Worcester. In later years, Evelyn worked for the Worcester Central School in the food service department. She was also active in the Rosary Altar Society in her church, where she served several years as president. In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Miazga and June Dietz.
Left to cherish her memory are Evelyn’s four daughters and their husbands, Carol (Keith) Lunn of Port Kent, Linda (David) Bunn of South Glens Falls, Janice (Larry) Hyde of Ballston Spa and Debbie (Ed) Miles and Winthrop, Maine; 10 grandchildren, Pamela (William) Schweitzer, Corey (Lola) Lunn, Jill (Derek) Cardinell, Kevin (Beth) Lunn, Allison (Seth) Warman, Zachary Hyde, Jeffrey Miles, Gregory (Emily) Hyde, Kelly (Michael) Sweeting and Daniel Miles; and 11 great-grandchildren, Mark, Bethany, Mary, Anna, James, Rebecca and Ruth Schweitzer, Maximilian Cardinell, Wesley and Evelyn Warman and Anderson Sweeting.
Evelyn is also survived by a sister-in-law, Alice Dillon; plus several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Evelyn will be held in Florida at a later date. Memorial donations for Evelyn can be made to the Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson St., Auburn, ME 04210.
Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, ME 04364. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
