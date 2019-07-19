{{featured_button_text}}

BUSKIRK — Evelyn Leigh Herrington, beautiful baby girl of Quinton and Kendra Herrington (Saunders) was born into the arms of angels, July 13, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. “Peace I leave you; My peace I give you. I do not give you as the world gives. Do not let your heart be troubled and do not be afraid.” JOHN 14:27.

Survivors include Evelyn’s grandparents Donald “DJ” and Debra Herrington of Center Cambridge, New York, Emily Saunders of Greenwich, Gary and Brenda Saunders of Greenwich; great grandmother, Patricia “Joan” LeBarron of Buskirk; great grandparents, Donald and Lillian Herrington of Cohoes; great grandmother, Eleanor Herrington of Cambridge; along with countless amazing aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St. in Hoosick Falls. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored to have you support Resolve through Sharing at the SVMC at the Women’s and Children’s department.

Celebrate
the life of: Evelyn Leigh Herrington
