Jan. 7, 1928 — June 24, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Evelyn Kots, 92, of South Glens Falls, passed away on June 24, 2020 concluding a long and beautiful life.
Evelyn was born in Hudson Falls on January 7, 1928, daughter of Gordon and Mildred (Braley) White. Evelyn was married to the late John T. Kots and together they had one child, Elizabeth, known by her middle name “April.” Sadly, April passed away just weeks before Evelyn.
Evelyn's life was rich and meaningful. She served as an ambassador for the International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE), an organization created following World War II to improve relationships between nations. Through IFYE, Evelyn traveled Europe and met several dignitaries, including both the President of the United States and Queen of England. She attended Skidmore College along with her late husband John. Evelyn's professional trade was nursing and she cared compassionately for countless individuals over her long career. Additionally, together, John and Evelyn ran Peoples' Caterers, one of the largest catering companies in New Jersey at the time.
Evelyn loved dogs, in particular Pekingese, and ran a kennel out of her home for many years. She was a prolific knitter and had a passion for refinishing antique furniture. Evelyn had a green thumb, and the gorgeous gardens she cultivated brought her and others much joy. Most of all, Evelyn was exceptionally giving and loving. Often known in her later years as “Gram,” Evelyn frequently opened her heart and home, acting as a caregiver and surrogate mother and grandmother to many in need. Those lucky enough to receive this care from her were affectionately known as “Ev's kids”.
As she once said: “if you knew me, you knew me, you don't need to read about it in my obituary.” Those who were blessed to know Evelyn in life, would note that she was remarkably stoic, generous, hardworking and kind.
Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Mildred White; husband, John T. Kots; daughter, Elizabeth “April” O'Hearn (Brian); and siblings, Elieen and Beecher White. Evelyn is survived by her brother, Arthur White (Dorthy); three grandchildren, Evelyn Chapman, Ian Chapman and Cassandra Kelleher-Donnaruma (Colin); great-grandchild, Leanah-Mae Donnaruma; several nieces, nephews and many people who consider themselves one of “Ev's kids,” including Karen (Tracy) Benware who provided exceptional care to Evelyn, particularly in her later years.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street in South Glens Falls, NY, to be followed by a 12 p.m. funeral service at the same location. Due to current restrictions, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. Any person wishing to view the service virtually may do so by visiting https://www.kilmerfuneralhome.com/memorials/evelyn-kots/4249731/index.php and scrolling down to find the webcasting prompt.
Interment will immediately follow at the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury. At 2:30 p.m., family and friends may gather at a safe distance outside at Evelyn's home near her lovely gardens to celebrate her life and share in the comfort of her memories.
