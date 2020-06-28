Jan. 7, 1928 — June 24, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Evelyn Kots, 92, of South Glens Falls, passed away on June 24, 2020 concluding a long and beautiful life.

Evelyn was born in Hudson Falls on January 7, 1928, daughter of Gordon and Mildred (Braley) White. Evelyn was married to the late John T. Kots and together they had one child, Elizabeth, known by her middle name “April.” Sadly, April passed away just weeks before Evelyn.

Evelyn's life was rich and meaningful. She served as an ambassador for the International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE), an organization created following World War II to improve relationships between nations. Through IFYE, Evelyn traveled Europe and met several dignitaries, including both the President of the United States and Queen of England. She attended Skidmore College along with her late husband John. Evelyn's professional trade was nursing and she cared compassionately for countless individuals over her long career. Additionally, together, John and Evelyn ran Peoples' Caterers, one of the largest catering companies in New Jersey at the time.