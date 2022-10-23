Jan. 28, 1932—Sept. 19, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Evelyn J. Suprise, 90, formerly of South Glens Falls, passed away Sept. 19, 2022, of Parkinson’s disease, at her home in Alabama, with her daughter, Colette by her side.

Evelyn was born Jan. 28, 1932 in Hampton, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Mickel.

Evelyn married George W. Suprise Nov. 1, 1952 at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church. They were married 64 years.

Evelyn was an underwriter for insurance companies in So. Glens Falls. In 1983 she retired and moved to Alabama, where George helped to establish Sandy Hill South.

Evelyn and George enjoyed their Escapees RV Club. Twelve years they traveled around the U.S. and Mexico. Evelyn loved to crochet doilies while on the road. Mom and dad enjoyed country music and visited Branson, MO often.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband George, in 2017, her brothers: Gerald, Kenneth and Robert Mickel, and her sister Mildred Rehm.

Evelyn and George are survived by their children: Mark (Barb) Suprise, Colette Suprise, and Kim (Larry) Reckner; also six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services and burial for Evelyn and George will be held in So. Glens Falls at the family’s convenience.

Our family would like to thank Mack Funeral Home and Crematory, Robertsdale, AL, St. Joseph Hospice of Mobile, AL, and Dr. Snellgrove and Dr. McLeod.