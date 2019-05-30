Evelyn Hackett

After leading a very full life, Evelyn (Hatch) Hackett, 86, has joined many loved ones in eternal peace. Born in Pittsford, Vermont on July, 21, 1932, Evelyn was the daughter of Howard and Beatrice (Wood) Hatch.
Evelyn spent her childhood on the family farm first in Clarendon, Vermont and later in North Pawlet, Vermont with her five siblings. Her brothers, William Hatch, Randall Hatch and Robert Hatch, predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Gail (Jerry) Austin of West Pawlet, Vermont; and a brother, Gary Hatch.
A graduate of Granville High School, Evelyn later married and started her family in Massachusetts before returning to Granville. She lovingly raised, and is survived by, eight children, Michael Hackett of Lowell, Massachusetts, Steven (Dana) Hackett of Athens, David Hackett of Lanexa, Virginia, Susan Hadeka of Middle Granville, Pamela Hackett of Plymouth, New Hampshire, Robert (Jill) Hackett of Middle Granville, Lisa (Norm) Arnold of Brandon, Vermont and Mark Hackett of White River Junction, Vermont. Evelyn was predeceased by an infant son, Joseph Hackett; and her granddaughter, Amanda Hackett.
A kindhearted woman, Evelyn spent her life in service of others, including many years caring for elderly friends. She adored her family and proudly shared the multitude of pictures that adorned her home of her 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families. Evelyn never forgot a birthday or anniversary, making sure to send a card for each important event in the life of every family member and friend. She was that kind of thoughtful, caring person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In keeping with Evelyn’s life of service, the family has designated the Senior Shuttle, c/o Village of Granville, P.O. Box 208, Granville, NY 12832 for memorial contributions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.