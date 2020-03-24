July 23, 1931 — March 19, 2020

DIAMOND POINT — Evelyn Gray Muller of Diamond Point, New York and New York, New York, died peacefully at home March 19, 2020. She was born July 23, 1931 in Claverack, New York.

Evie was a loving wife and mother, having survived her husband, Herman “Skip” Muller Jr. and both her children, Evelyn Anne Cowing and John Herman Muller. She is survived by her grandson, Grayson Muller Cowing.

She was an avid reader and dog lover, as well as a successful real estate agent at Warburg Realty in New York City. Evie served on the board of The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, and was an enthusiastic committee member of the Colony Club, NYC.

A memorial service will be held at Brick Presbyterian Church in Manhattan when “social distancing” regulations are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The Hyde Collection, The Carl Schurz Park Conservancy NYC, or to the ASPCA.

