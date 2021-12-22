Dec. 9, 1939 – Dec. 19, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Evelyn A. Trapasso (Atwell), 82, of Warrensburg, NY, daughter of the late Ralph and Grace Atwell, passed away after a long illness on Dec. 19, 2021.

Evelyn was born on December 9, 1939 in Cheever, NY. She graduated from Westport Central School. Evelyn married the love of her life, Anthony Trapasso on Sept. 19, 1958, after meeting at a roller rink.

Evelyn spent many years working at Hallmark Nursing Home and Countryside Adult Home bringing kindness and compassion to all the residents. Throughout the years Evelyn supported the school in many ways but most importantly was attending many sporting events and activities to watch her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She loved sitting on her porch, with her cat Lilly, listening to her wind chimes, feeding her birds especially her cardinals, listening to Johnny Cash and most importantly spending time with her family. Many people have enjoyed Evelyn’s famous Michigan sauce and you always knew the rolls were done when the smoke detector was going off. She was known to many as Nana T and Mrs. T. Evelyn has finally gotten her wish, to be with her beloved son Rodney.

Evelyn was predeceased by her step-mother Helen Atwell, son Rodney Lane Trapasso, son-in-law Teddy L. Ackley, brothers Ralph Atwell, Jr. and Donald Atwell; sister Helen Shedd.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Anthony Trapasso of Warrensburg; her children: Wanda (Doug) Olden of Fort Ann, Tony (Missy) Trapasso of Warrensburg, Mark (Linda) Trapasso of Warrensburg, Todd Trapasso of Marietta, GA, Bonni (Kevin) Roth of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Karen (Colin) Petteys, Anthony (Shelby) Ackley, Justin Ackley, Amber (Brian) Seeley, Erin (David) Lang, Kimberly (Doug) Trapasso, Toni (Stephen) Jedlowski, Ashley (Diek) Wessling, Kerri (Shawn) Fino, Chiara (Nathan) Michalski, Jeremy Taylor, Marisa Trapasso, Mark (Kevin) Trapasso, Abby and Kerrigan Roth; 26 great-grandchildren; step-sisters: Judy Barton of Fayetteville, NY and Harriet Abrams of Whispering Pines, NC.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the numerous aids and staff at Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg and Elderwood at North Creek for the dedicated care they provided to Evelyn.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rodney Trapasso Scholarship, c/o Warrensburg Scholarship Association, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Per Evelyn’s request, services will be at the convenience of the immediate family.

