Nov. 21, 1962 — March 19, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Evan W. Bossonis, passed away on March 19, 2020, after a long and valiant struggle against cancer. Evan was born in Manhattan, on Nov. 21, 1962, to parents, Andreas E. Bossonis and Edith Huber. He is survived by his daughter, Julia Bossonis, and his sister, Androniki Bossonis.
Evan earned an Engineering degree from Manhattan College, and was a multi-award-winning Sales Engineer for such technology giants as CISCO and T-Mobile. Evan married Victoria Angeloff, and together they had a daughter, Julia Bossonis. They moved to Queensbury, to raise their daughter in the beautiful upstate NY setting. Although Evan and Victoria divorced after 20 years, they remained close friends and lived only three miles from each other. Evan’s sister, Androniki moved out from California to assist Evan in his final two years.
You have free articles remaining.
Evan had many hobbies, he was an accomplished, self-taught guitarist, and in his grandfather’s tradition, was also a marksman. An avid history buff, Evan poured over books and documentaries on subjects such as WWII and Ancient Rome. Evan enjoyed traveling to countries such as Italy, as well as visiting his relatives in Switzerland.
Evan’s family and friends will remember him as kind, intelligent, witty, an amazing chef and a devoted father.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.