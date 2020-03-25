Nov. 21, 1962 — March 19, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Evan W. Bossonis, passed away on March 19, 2020, after a long and valiant struggle against cancer. Evan was born in Manhattan, on Nov. 21, 1962, to parents, Andreas E. Bossonis and Edith Huber. He is survived by his daughter, Julia Bossonis, and his sister, Androniki Bossonis.

Evan earned an Engineering degree from Manhattan College, and was a multi-award-winning Sales Engineer for such technology giants as CISCO and T-Mobile. Evan married Victoria Angeloff, and together they had a daughter, Julia Bossonis. They moved to Queensbury, to raise their daughter in the beautiful upstate NY setting. Although Evan and Victoria divorced after 20 years, they remained close friends and lived only three miles from each other. Evan’s sister, Androniki moved out from California to assist Evan in his final two years.

Evan had many hobbies, he was an accomplished, self-taught guitarist, and in his grandfather’s tradition, was also a marksman. An avid history buff, Evan poured over books and documentaries on subjects such as WWII and Ancient Rome. Evan enjoyed traveling to countries such as Italy, as well as visiting his relatives in Switzerland.

Evan’s family and friends will remember him as kind, intelligent, witty, an amazing chef and a devoted father.