Dec. 31, 1935—Oct. 27, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Eva Norman, 85, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 27, 2021, at home.

She was born December 31, 1935, in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late George and Alice Norman.

Eva was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Class of 1954.

She was proud to have worked as a legal secretary for several law offices in Glens Falls and eventually settling into a position with the Glens Falls Housing Authority for more than 40 years of service.

Eva was active with her nieces and nephews throughout her life. She loved to go skiing, picnics at Lake George, restaurant hopping. She took pride in teaching her nieces and nephews to drive and a super fan who supported all the nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events. She loved playing golf and was a longtime member of the Ladies Golf League played at Sunnyside Par 3.

She was a fun-loving person who knew everyone and had a heart of gold. She was a loving aunt and great-aunt and will be missed for her smile and always willing to help others.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Georgianna Varmette, Angeline Martindale, and Sarah Norman; and her half-brothers, Joseph, and Robert LaRoe.

Survivors include her brother, Abraham (Nancy) Norman; and her 11 nieces and nephews; and her 15 great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hudson Falls, NY.

Donations in her memory may be made in her name to the Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangmeents are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at www.sbfuneralhome.com.