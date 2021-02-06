Jan. 15, 1943—Jan. 24, 2021
FORESTPORT -
Eva Kessler Flansburg Altrock, 78, wife of Edward “Pete” G. went with the angels suddenly on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford.
Eva was born in Otter Lake, NY on January 15, 1943, a daughter to Herman A. and Dorothy (Compo) Kessler. She grew up on the Kessler Road and attended Constableville High School. Eva married James Flansburg on March 18, 1961 and resided in Hawkinsville. They later divorced.
She received her Nursing Degree at BOCES in Lowville and worked at Sunset Nursing Home. Eva later moved to the Glens Falls area with her children and worked at Glens Falls Hospital as an LPN and as a private duty nurse.
Eva married Edward “Pete” Altrock on September 9, 1995 and they resided in Forestport until her death. She enjoyed her family, NASCAR, quilting and sewing.
In addition to her husband, Ed, she is survived by her children: Scott (Lisa) Flansburg, Boonville, Russell (Kimberly) Flansburg, Judy Howard, and James Flansburg II (Diane Beaudette), all of Queensbury, Marie Flansburg, Cocoa, FL; a stepson, Douglas (Sandy) Altrock, Illion and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings: Clara (John) Cool, St. Johnsville, Ann (Bernie) Ettinger, Saratoga Lake, Walter (Nancy) Kessler, Lake Luzerne, Susan (David) Prevette, Lexington, NC. Eva is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bud Altrock, Forestport; and sisters-in-law, Pauline (Larry) Gormely, Claudia Lehning, and Mary Altrock. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers: Herman Kessler, Jr., Charles Kessler; “an infant daughter,” Stacey Jo Flansburg; “an infant granddaughter,” Stacy Marie Flansburg and stepdaughter, Donna Craw.
Funeral services were held at Trainor Funeral Home, Boonville on January 29, 2021 with interment in the spring at Port Leyden Cemetery, Port Leyden, NY.
