Jan. 15, 1943—Jan. 24, 2021

FORESTPORT -

Eva Kessler Flansburg Altrock, 78, wife of Edward “Pete” G. went with the angels suddenly on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford.

Eva was born in Otter Lake, NY on January 15, 1943, a daughter to Herman A. and Dorothy (Compo) Kessler. She grew up on the Kessler Road and attended Constableville High School. Eva married James Flansburg on March 18, 1961 and resided in Hawkinsville. They later divorced.

She received her Nursing Degree at BOCES in Lowville and worked at Sunset Nursing Home. Eva later moved to the Glens Falls area with her children and worked at Glens Falls Hospital as an LPN and as a private duty nurse.

Eva married Edward “Pete” Altrock on September 9, 1995 and they resided in Forestport until her death. She enjoyed her family, NASCAR, quilting and sewing.