QUEENSBURY — Eva Heroux, 102, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Glens Falls Center.
She lived in the communities of Cohoes, Waterford, and Lake George, NY. Eva was predeceased by her husband Leo Heroux to whom she was married for 75 years. She was a mother to three sons, Richard, Gary, and Leo (Frank). Eva worked as a seamstress at Swanknit, Inc. in Cohoes as well as ward clerk at Albany Memorial Hospital. In their retirement, Eva and Leo spent summers at Ledgeview Campground and later built their retirement home there. After Leo passed away, Eva lived independently until her 100th year with the support of wonderful neighbors and friends. She finally agreed to enter assisted living and enjoyed her new community of friends at Countryside Adult Home. The family is grateful for the attentive care she received from the entire staff. She enjoyed sewing, her Bible study group, and a good cup of coffee by the campfire.
Eva was predeceased by her husband, Leo; son, Richard; grandsons: Matthew Heroux and Mark Heroux; and brothers: George Remillard and Clarence Remillard.
She is survived by sons: Gary (Mary) of Maine, Leo (Marion) of East Nassau, NY; and daughter-in-law, Marie Heroux of Colorado. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY, 12804, with Rev. Richard Weihing, officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Condolences and floral bouquets may be sent directly to the funeral home through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
