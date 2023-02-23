She lived in the communities of Cohoes, Waterford, and Lake George, NY. Eva was predeceased by her husband Leo Heroux to whom she was married for 75 years. She was a mother to three sons, Richard, Gary, and Leo (Frank). Eva worked as a seamstress at Swanknit, Inc. in Cohoes as well as ward clerk at Albany Memorial Hospital. In their retirement, Eva and Leo spent summers at Ledgeview Campground and later built their retirement home there. After Leo passed away, Eva lived independently until her 100th year with the support of wonderful neighbors and friends. She finally agreed to enter assisted living and enjoyed her new community of friends at Countryside Adult Home. The family is grateful for the attentive care she received from the entire staff. She enjoyed sewing, her Bible study group, and a good cup of coffee by the campfire.