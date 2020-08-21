July 12, 1916 — August 19, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Eva Alice (Constantineau) McDonald, 104, died peacefully on Tuesday Aug. 19, 2020, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

Eva was born on July 12, 1916, in Cobalt, Ontario, Canada, to Frank and Agnes Constantineau.

As a young girl, she moved to the United States with her parents, where they settled in a district of Hudson Falls known as “Little Canada.”

Aside from being a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Eva was also a devout member of the Catholic Church.

Eva was a proud member of the Adirondack Chapter of the American Bell Association which was organized in 1940 for educational and scientific purposes related to the collection, study, preservation, restoration and research of all kinds of bells. Eva was an avid collector who amassed a collection of over 300 bells from 20 different countries around the world and the United States.

Eva also enjoyed making all kinds of crafts including ceramics. She especially enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting afghans, sweaters, mittens and slippers for friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For most of her life she made her own cloths. Eva also enjoyed gardening.