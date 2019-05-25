Aug. 26, 1931 — May 21, 2019
JOHNSBURG — Eunice E. Kill, 87, formerly of Oven Mountain Road, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.
Born Aug. 26, 1931 in Queensbury, she was the daughter of the late George and Ella Frances (Heath) Crandall.
She married Thomas L. Kill on Jan. 29, 1949.
Besides spending time with her family, Eunice loved to travel with her husband, especially their annual trip to Branson, Missouri. She also enjoyed horses, gardening, and making wooden and ceramic crafts. She was a wonderful mother and foster-mother, and as a stay at home mom, she became a master seamstress, making all of her children’s clothes.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Thomas Kill who passed away on Feb. 16, 2019; as well as siblings, Clarence Crandall, sister, Lucille Underwood, and infant brother, Winfield Crandall.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Roberts and her fiancé, John, of British Colombia, Connie Fuller of Johnsburg, Karen Kill and her wife, Tammy Taylor of Hudson Falls, Judy Stahl and her husband, Pat, of Maine, Linda Combs of Queensbury, Paul Kill and his wife, Elaine, of Rhode Island, Larry Kill and his wife, Elisabeth, of New Hampshire, Terri-Lynn Newell-Kill and her husband, Kip, of North Carolina, Pam Richichi and her companion, Don, of Queensbury, Josette Kill and her husband, Stacey, of Johnsburg, Travis Sharp and his fiancé, Renee, of Ticonderoga; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; and her faithful dog, Cee Cee.
At Eunice’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, or any animal rescue organization of your choice.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.