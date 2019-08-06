March 18, 1953 — Aug. 3, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Eugenia Lee Long, 66, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born on March 18, 1953, in Rutland, Vermont, she was the daughter of Sylvia McCall and the late Eugene Bean.
For 40 years, Genia worked at C.R. Bard until her retirement. On Feb. 14, 1994, Genia married Philip Bruce “Butch” Long in Fort Ann.
Genia enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, animals, having Christmas with her family, going to their camp on Indian Lake and having cocktails on the porch. She enjoyed her traveling with her husband to many places, especially Maine. Genia will always be remembered as being the life of the party.
In addition to her husband, Butch, of 25 years, she is survived by her children, James Parker and his wife Lesley, Christopher Parker and his wife, Patti; her grandchildren, Nicholas Howk and Nichele Beyer; her mother, Sylvia McCall; her sisters, Tammy Blackowl and Brenda Griffin; her brother, Dennis Griffin; her favorite cousin, Christine; her best friends, Phyllis and Michelle; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Genia’s request there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Genia’s memory can be made to the S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To leave online condolences please visit, www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
