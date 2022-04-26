Feb. 16, 1948—April 22, 2022
STONY CREEK — Eugene Shippee, 74, of Hadley Road, passed away Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at his home.
Born on February 16, 1948, in Corinth, he was the son of the late Earl and Louisa (Allen) Shippee.
Eugene worked in the woods in the logging industry for many years. He then worked as the Town of Day Recycling Center attendant for several years.
He enjoyed fishing and playing scratch-off lottery tickets.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Geneva Shippee; siblings: Hank Shippee, Ken Shippee, Chet Shippee, Everette Shippee, and Ronald Shippee.
Survivors include his brothers: Herb (Nancy) Shippee of Corinth, Barry (Ida Hicks) Shippee of Corinth and Nelson Shippee of Corinth; his companion, Marie Allen; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (today), from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Hadley Cemetery, Hadley.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
