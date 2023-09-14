Dec. 14, 1943—Sept. 10, 2023

CORINTH – Eugene R. Young, 79, of County Rt. 25, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on Dec. 14, 1943 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Ervin and Lillian (King) Young.

Gene graduated from Corinth High School.

He married Barbara J. Walker on Dec. 23, 1964 in Corinth and the couple resided on Upper Main Street for many years. She passed away July 31, 2000 following 35 wonderful years of marriage.

Gene was employed as a Millwright at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for over 40 years until his retirement.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, cruising around on his four-wheeler, working on small projects, tinkering around on things, and Gene could fix anything. His biggest enjoyment in life was doing things with his grandchildren and the past two years he has also enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two children, Marcia Griffin (Shane) of Corinth and Eugene E. Young of Glens Falls; three grandchildren, Amanda LaPoint (Jeremy) of Corinth, Isabella Diel of Gansevoort, Nicholas DeSorbe of Corinth; two great-grandchildren, Layne and Lincoln; two sisters, Jane Dearborn (Dave) of Corinth and Lorna Stedman (Don) of Corinth; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special cousin, Bob King of Phoenix, AZ.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15th, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Saratoga Hospital ER for their kindness and compassionate care given to Gene during his illness.