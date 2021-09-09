July 3, 1973—Sept. 3, 2021

GREENWICH — Eugene Joseph Fortin, 48, of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 3, 2021 at his residence.

Eugene was born in Cambridge on July 3, 1973, the son of Stephen and Nancy (Niles) Fortin of Greenwich.

In addition to his parents, Eugene is survived by his wife, Rebecca Sweenor Fortin; his two sons: Stephen Lee Fortin and Cody Eugene Fortin (which were the most important part of his life and was very proud of them). He is also survived by his two brothers: Paul Sherwood of Greenwich and Frank Sherwood of Pennsylvania and their families.

Eugene attended Cambridge Central School. Eugene enjoyed the simple life of living around nature. He loved mowing his lawn with a Bud Light in his hand.

He and his son Stephen had fun visiting greenhouses and nurseries adding an array of plants to their homes, while he and his son Cody had started a small at-home farm with their favorite farm animals and often would take their beagles up north to run in competitions.