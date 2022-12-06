Sept. 4, 1932—Dec. 4, 2022

HADLEY — The communities of Hadley, Lake Luzerne and Corinth lost a beloved member on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Eugene George Petteys, Sr., 90, of Hadley, passed away peacefully in his home, alongside his devoted wife of 65 years, Nina (Scofield) Petteys, their special companion “Pepper,” and the family.

Gene or “Papa” as he was most fondly called was born on Sept. 4, 1932 in Saratoga Springs, the son of the late George and Inos (Brown) Petteys. However, from age two, a very special aunt and uncle, Charlie and Anna Orton, raised Gene until his late teens while he attended Corinth Central School District. He also attended the University of Honolulu, HI when he joined the military.

He faithfully served with the United States Marine Corps as well as the New York Guard.

Professionally, Gene worked for the International Paper Co. in Corinth for 37 years and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club. Spiritually, he attended the Hadley-Luzerne Wesleyan Church.

Personally, he enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, and being a part of the Corinth Emergency Squad. He was also an automobile aficionado and could be found talking about all things cars with the mechanics at JR Automotive in Hadley.

Of his accomplishments and hobbies, Gene treasured being a grandfather and spreading his wisdom to his grandchildren, especially when it came to maintaining cars and driving.

Besides his parents, he also was predeceased by an infant son, Mark Christopher Petteys and Diane Petteys, the late wife of Gene’s eldest son, Pete.

Loved ones currently grieving the loss of Papa besides his loving wife include four children: Eugene “Pete” Petteys, Jr., Barry Petteys (Pamela), Cathy Tracy (Jamie), and Scott Petteys (Pamela); special to Gene were also his grandchildren: Stefanie Petteys, Matthew Petteys (Amanda), Stacy Santell (Eric), Kayla Hallanan (Will), Christina Strange (Nicholas), James Tracy, Samantha Petteys and Michael McDonald (Heather); Gene also enjoyed getting to know his great-grandchildren in recent years: Samuel and Avery, Eleanor and Nathaniel, Kimberly, Madelyn and Bryson, and Sean and Jayden.

A Celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Richard Osborne, officiating.

Burial will be at Luzerne Cemetery with military honors provided by the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, Nina and the family kindly request that donations be sent to the Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 558, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 so that they may continue the invaluable work they do for the community as Gene personally experienced.

Nina and the family would also like to give special thanks to Dr. Tedesco and the staff on the Sixth Tower at Glens Falls Hospital as well as Hospice for their impeccable care.