CHESTERTOWN — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Eugene “Gene” Lewis, Sr. Gene passed away, too soon, from ongoing health issues, on March 16, 2023.

He was grateful to live in the Adirondacks, to spend a career in businesses he was passionate about and blessed by the love of his beautiful wife and family.

Gene was born to Helen(e) Mahar and Harold Lewis. He moved to Chestertown in 1950, graduated from Chestertown High School, and attended Canton Agriculture & Technical College where he achieved his degree in electrical engineering.

After college, he began a career with General Electric in Utica and married Nancy. Gene left a promising career at GE to open his own business and be closer to his family in Chestertown, NY. His entrepreneurship and technological developments established him as a pioneer in the rapidly developing satellite TV industry. He served on the Satellite Broadcasting Communications Association (SBCA) board for numerous years.

In 1968 he was the founding member of the Chestertown Snowmobile Club where he served as President for several years and lobbied for a formal statewide system. Gene was well known as a local business owner and entrepreneur and it was through these business pursuits that he was able to meet and spend time with people throughout the area.

Gene’s favorite pastimes were electronics and its applications, Corvair cars, and time boating and being near the water. He will be deeply missed.

Eugene is survived by his son, Eugene (Kerri) Lewis, Jr. of Saratoga Springs; daughters: Lisa Lewis (Scott Waterhouse) of Greenfield Center, Lori Lewis (Jim Sehlmeyer) of Corinth, Lynn Lewis (Chris Johnson) of Brant Lake; and his grandson, Riley Waterhouse of Greenfield Center.

Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at St. John the Baptist/St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Chestertown with Rev. John O’Kane, Pastor officiating. Spring Interment will be at Chester Rural Cemetery Chestertown, NY.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The 11th Hour Canine Rescue, PO Box 2297, Wilton, NY 12831.