Dec. 31, 1942—Aug. 26, 2023

WHITEHALL—It is with broken hearts that we are sharing with you our Dad, Husband, and Friend, Eugene “Gene” Bunker went into the arms of his Heavenly Father on August 26, 2023 from a traumatic brain injury (10 years ago) and suffered from Progressive Super Nuclear Palsy for the past two years.

Gene was born on December 31, 1942 in Hampton, NY to the late John and Marion (Loomis) Bunker.

On August 20, 1966, Gene married Susan (Lamoureux) and just recently celebrated 57 years together.

Gene worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Washington County Department of Transportation for 35 years, and after retiring he operated his own construction business.

He was a member of the Skenesborough Emergency Squad for 15 years, where served as an EMT, and also served in the Whitehall National Guard.

Gene was a hard worker, sometimes working three jobs to make sure his family was well provided for. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Besides his parents he is predeceased his by his sister, Marion Turner of Rutland, VT, and his brother, Paul “Pete” Bunker of Hampton, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (Lamoureux) Bunker; their two children: Tammy Bunker of Whitehall, and Eric Bunker of Glens Falls; his siblings: Florence Pickett of Fort Edward, John “Jack” and Barbara Bunker of Granville, and Marjorie Williams of Hampton; and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Special thanks to his nieces: Kris Greenwood, Courtney Grauel, and Dianna Morey for their visits with him, and also a special thank you to nurses: Dorothy and Misty for his care.

Pall Bearers will be: Jeff Rice, Ron Goff, Chris Dudley, Chris Gordon, Eric Bunker, and Warney Gordon.

Family and friends may call from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887. A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the burial at the Whitehall American Legion Post 83.

