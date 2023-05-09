June 17, 1936—April 22, 2023
FOLEY, AL—Eugene E. Clute, a proud Veteran of the US Army 101st Airborne Division, passed away April 22, 2023, peacefully at home.
The son of the late Harold Clute, Sr. and Annis Clute of Lake Luzerne, NY. Eugene was born on June 17, 1936, in Lake Luzerne and grew up and attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School in Lake Luzerne.
At the age of seventeen Eugene enlisted in the US Army on June 25, 1953. As part of his service Eugene completed Airborne Infantry School at Ft. Benning, GA on January 30, 1954. Before his 18th birthday in June, he was assigned to the Third Battalion, 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team the RAKKASANS (Japanese for parachutists) in Beppu, Japan. Upon his return from Japan, Eugene was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, KY until his honorable discharge on January 15, 1958.
Eugene was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Clute, son, Bruce W. Clute, daughter, Cheryl L. Clute, parents, Harold Clute, Sr. and Annis L. Clute and brothers: Harold Clute, Jr. and Richard F. Clute.
Survivors are son, Randy R. Clute of Foley, AL; grandson, Richard L. Clute of Foley, AL; sisters: Betty Burns of Inman, SC, Joan Angell of Lake Luzerne, NY, Lynda Rozell (Tim) of Lake Luzerne, NY; and brother, Larry Clute (Anita) of Lake Luzerne, NY.
Per request there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
