Sept. 4, 1936—Feb. 13, 2022

GLEN LAKE/PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — Eugene “Chic” Choppa, Jr., 85, formerly of Glen Lake, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the home of his daughter, Maggie in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Born on Sept. 4, 1936, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Eugene and Electa (Phelps) Choppa, Sr.

Chic graduated from Lakeland High School and received his master’s degree from the University of Florida in architecture in 1960 and then his master’s degree in management from University of Plattsburgh. He was an architect for Kamyr, Inc. and Rist Frost Associates in Glens Falls.

He belonged to Glens Falls Country Club, The Hyde Museum, Salmon Pond Club, Crandall Library Board, Rotary Club, SGF Booster Club, SGF School Board, Glen Lake Association, National Rifle Association, Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, FL. and many golf leagues.

He enjoyed hunting, sports, reading, telling stories, being at Glen Lake and spending time and laughing with his friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Chic was predeceased by his wife, Nancy (Woodcock) Choppa.

Left to cherish his memory his children: LTC (Ret.) Richard and Caroline Choppa of Huntsville, AL, LTC (Ret.) Robert and Melinda Choppa of Ft. Benning, GA, John and Tamar Choppa of Queensbury, NY and Margaret Choppa of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandchildren: Catrina, Nicholas, Daniel, John, Anthony, Jacob, Joshua, Isabella, and Sofia; three great-granddaughters; and several nieces, nephews, and a cousin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Chic’s name to the charity of one’s choice or plant a tree.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, South Glens Falls, NY.

Following the Mass, a reception will be held in St Michael’s Parish Hall.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, For online condolences and to view Chic’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.