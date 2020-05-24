SARATOGA SPRINGS — Eugene Anthony Stanczyk, a long-time resident of Saratoga Springs, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on May 21, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Katherine, his daughter Carol, son-in-law Richard Krusemark, and his grandchildren, Benjamin and Eleanor. He was born in 1939 in South Glens Falls where he lived with his parents, James and Louise Stanczyk, and his brother Richard.

He was an enthusiastic amateur musician, playing the piano and trombone, and participating in his local marching band. An avid athlete, he competed in both football and basketball at the high school level, earning an athletic scholarship to Rutgers University. He then attended and earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from SUNY Albany, and went on to teach high school English, speech, and driver’s education for 31 years at Waterford-Halfmoon High School. A man of strong faith, he served as an altar boy at St. Michael’s parish in South Glens Falls through his high school years. As a champion and leader among his fellow teachers, he served several years as his school district teacher’s union president, shepherding his union members through several contentious but ultimately successful contract negotiations. Gene was a lover of Shakespeare, poetry, ballet, classical music, and good food. He loved his home, his garden, German cars, and travel. He was a political junkie and lover of all sports, especially his beloved Notre Dame Football team. He will be deeply missed. Gene’s family extends their deep gratitude to Gene’s medical team, including Dr. Paul Gebhard and Saratoga Community Hospice, for their dedicated care of Gene and his immediate family. His final days were made more peaceful and less isolating as a result their care.