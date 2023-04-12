Eugene A. LaCross, Jr.GANSEVOORT—Eugene A. LaCross, Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Warren Center.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Beverly; his children: Paul (Darcy) LaCross, Kathy (Gordon) Strong; grandchildren: Alicia LaCross, Misty (Mike) DeCaro, Heather LaCross, Brianna Jeffries; great-granddaughter, Gabriella DeCaro; his siblings: Carol Rouse, David (Brenda) LaCross, Sr., Daniel LaCross, Sr., Ronald (Penny) LaCross, Sr.; and many nieces, nephews, many more great-nieces, nephews, and several cousins.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Following the calling hours, a service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m.

The rite of committal will immediately take place after the service at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Gene’s Book of Memories, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.