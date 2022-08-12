May 8, 1941—Aug. 9, 2022

CORINTH — Eugene A. Joubert, 81, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on May 8, 1941 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Albert and Helen (Garant) Joubert.

Eugene attended LaSalle School in Albany.

He married Arlene M. (Denton) Shippee on March 10, 1962 in Saratoga Springs and the couple resided on Main Street in Corinth for many years. She passed away Sept. 12, 2019 following 57 years of marriage.

Eugene was employed as a custodian for Hadley-Luzerne Central School for many years until his retirement. He attended the Conklingville Community Church in Day for several years.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, and watching Westerns, especially Gunsmoke, and also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by two sisters, Betty and Ida.

Survivors include six children: Lola Swan (Dan) of Gansevoort, Todd Joubert of Corinth, Deborah Hilder (Terrance) of Corinth, Michael Shippee (Donna) of Corinth, Dale Shippee (Jennifer) of Corinth and John Shippee (Mary) of Corinth; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; four siblings: Richard Joubert (LeAnn) of Saratoga Springs, Joyce Joubert of Saratoga Springs, Doris Sthur of SC, and Mary Lucarelli of SC; and several nieces and nephews.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the staff on A-3 and also Comfort Care on the third floor at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and excellent care given to Eugene during his illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.