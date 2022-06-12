Eugene A. DeCarlo

GREENWICH — Eugene “Gene” DeCarlo, 52, passed from this life on June 9, 2022, at his home in Salem, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved children: Cody Andersen DeCarlo of NJ, and Jazmin DeCarlo Cruz of OH; four grandchildren: Angel, Natalie, Nathan and Natazha; parents, Janet and David DeCarlo of Greenwich; siblings: Cliff (Jennifer) DeCarlo, Karen (Jim) Drost, and Marie (David) DeCarlo-Drost; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Olga and Cliff Andersen and Josephine and Dewey David DeCarlo; and uncle, Keith Andersen.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Bottskill Baptist Church, 32 Church St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

At the families request there will be no calling hours and a private celebration of Gene’s life will be held at a later date.

Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding”.

