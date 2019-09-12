Oct. 19, 1923 — Sept. 9, 2019 BRUNSWICK — Etta Marie Baker passed away on Sept. 9, 2019.
She was born in the town of Chester, Oct. 19, 1923 to Fred Morey and Dora Smith Morey. She grew up in Monroe, where she went to a two-room school house and later, to Minerva Central in Olmstedville, where she graduated in 1941.
In 1942, she married Robert Sabattis. They had one child, Roberta. He passed away in 1944 from wounds received in Italy during the Second World War.
Etta married Charles W. Baker and moved to Saratoga Springs, where five children were born. Then to Center Brunswick in 1956, where she raised her family.
She was a home maker, loved cooking, gardening and doing family projects. In 1971, she went to work for the New York Telephone Co., where she retired in 1989 and took care of her husband until his death in 1991.
Etta was predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Baker; her son, Charles F. Baker; her two brothers, Howard and Robert Morey; two half brothers, Forest Harvey and Henry Perry; and a half sister, Marie Fish; as well as a grandson, Eric Williams; and a great-granddaughter, Shanna Springle.
She is survived by her children, Roberta Sabattis of Schenectady; three sons, James (Elaine) of Pattersonville, Thomas (Carol) of Waterford and William of Troy; and daughter, Phyllis (Joe) Williams of Bluffton, South Carolina; also several nieces and nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dotty Morey of Greenwich.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Eagle Mills Cemetery.
