HUDSON FALLS — Etta June (Harriman) Barber, 81, a longtime resident of Kingsbury, was reunited with her husband in Heaven, on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Born May 26, 1940, at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie Mae (Spear) and Clifton William Harriman.

Etta was the eldest of eight children and grew up on Vaughn Road in Kingsbury. She attended Hudson Falls High School and graduated in 1957.

On September 20, 1959, Etta married her best friend, Otis Barber, at the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls. They shared over 50 years of marriage together until his passing on April 17, 2010.

Etta was very proud to have lived in Hudson Falls her whole life, creating a wonderful family alongside her husband, Otis. She worked for Bentley Insurance Company, and other agencies for over 30 years, with her good friend, Eleanor Duell.

She was a devout Christian as well as a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls. The church was the foundation of her life, and she was always giving of herself to everyone. She shared many years with her church family and friends, making lasting memories along the way.

As well as her faith, Etta treasured her family. She raised six children, creating lasting memories during family vacations to York Beach, ME and family outings at Lake St. Catherine. Etta loved watching the birds, especially the cardinals, and found solace in the peacefulness of the ocean.

Not a Christmas would go by without celebrating with the Harriman family at First Baptist Church. Etta cherished the moments with all her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Etta was predeceased by her siblings, Charles Harriman, Robert Harriman, Dianne Graham; and her brother-in-law, Terry Bennett.

Survivors include her children: Valerie Barber of Glens Falls, Todd Barber of Salem, Scott Barber of Hudson Falls, Melanie Legault (Matthew) of Granville, Timothy Barber (Shelly) of Queensbury and Andrew Barber (Donna) of Saco, ME; her siblings: Cliftene Pettit, Clif Harriman, Rose McGowan and Anita Bennett; her brother-in-law, Bernard Graham; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held, Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church, 118 Main St., in Hudson Falls. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co., 3715 Burgoyne Road in Hudson Falls immediately following the services.

Burial will take place in the spring at Moss Street Cemetery in Kingsbury.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls, 118 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

