Ethel M. Guilder

Apr. 29, 1943 - Mar. 24, 2021

CORINTH – Ethel M. Guilder, 77, of Mill St., passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness.

Born on April 29, 1943 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Viola (Young) Randall.

Ethel graduated from Corinth High School.

She lived in Corinth for many years where she raised her family. She then moved to Florida where she resided for several years.

Ethel enjoyed playing the Lotto and watching TV shows, especially Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, and professional wrestling.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by three siblings: Harold, Chuck and Tom Randall.

Survivors include four children: Fran Guilder (Patty) of Whitehall, A.J. Guilder of Corinth, Vinnie Varnum (Floyd) of Hadley, and Danny Guilder (Kristin Briggs) of Whitehall; 10 grandchildren: Heather, Zack, Chelsy, Ashleigh, Keaton, Alex, Sierra, Miranda, Julia, and Danny; one great-granddaughter, Lyla; two siblings: John Randall of Corinth and Pearl Randall of Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.