GRANVILLE — Ethel Garrick, age 80, passed away on July 28, 2021. Ethel was born on May 14, 1941, in Wells, VT the daughter of the late Leon and Amelia (Moyer) Hadaway.

Ethel was a beloved kindergarten teacher for 34 years in the Granville Central School System. She embraced inclusion when it happened along with Felicia O’Brien.

She was a farmer’s wife, baling hay and driving a tractor in the summer months. She loved her flower gardens and had gorgeous perennial beds. She was active in the Methodist Church helping with dinners and craft projects. She was also a member of NYSUT, the Teacher’s Association. Ethel loved decorating their home for every holiday, making them all festive occasions. She kept track of all birthdays and never failed to acknowledge them.

In her younger years she enjoyed snowmobiling with Elmer. Ethel never missed her children’s games or events. She was also extremely active in 4-H with her family. Shopping was one her favorite pastimes. She was always amazed that two hours had passed when she was in Hobby Lobby.