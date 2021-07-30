May 14, 1941—July 28, 2021
GRANVILLE — Ethel Garrick, age 80, passed away on July 28, 2021. Ethel was born on May 14, 1941, in Wells, VT the daughter of the late Leon and Amelia (Moyer) Hadaway.
Ethel was a beloved kindergarten teacher for 34 years in the Granville Central School System. She embraced inclusion when it happened along with Felicia O’Brien.
She was a farmer’s wife, baling hay and driving a tractor in the summer months. She loved her flower gardens and had gorgeous perennial beds. She was active in the Methodist Church helping with dinners and craft projects. She was also a member of NYSUT, the Teacher’s Association. Ethel loved decorating their home for every holiday, making them all festive occasions. She kept track of all birthdays and never failed to acknowledge them.
In her younger years she enjoyed snowmobiling with Elmer. Ethel never missed her children’s games or events. She was also extremely active in 4-H with her family. Shopping was one her favorite pastimes. She was always amazed that two hours had passed when she was in Hobby Lobby.
When thoughts of Ethel cross our minds, she will be impeccably, but casually dressed in matching jewelry as well. She also loved the trips to Maine and New Hampshire with Timothy, always on the lookout for a moose.
Ethel was predeceased by her parents, her siblings: Stan, Leona and Arlene, and her beloved husband Elmer. She is survived by her children who loved her beyond measure: Tamme Taran (Joe) of Hampton, Pamela Thomas (John Custodio) of Whitehall and Timothy Garrick (Doreen) of Hampton. She felt truly blessed to share her life with eight grandchildren: Joseph Taran (Kelly), Nicholas Taran (Liz), Nathan Taran, Ridge Thomas (Harley), Taylor Tewksbury (Shea), Katarina Thomas (Leo), Timothy Garrick and Naomi Garrick; and the addition to her life of seven great-grandchildren: Teagan Taran, Tildy and Elli Patenaude, McKenna and Xander Thomas, Ryder Tewksbury and Declan Garrick. Also surviving is a niece, Martha Hayward.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Friends may call on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m.
