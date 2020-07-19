Jan. 10, 1926 — July 15, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ethel C. Gardner, 94, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born on January 10, 1926 at her family farm in the town of Moreau to the late Clyde and Bertha (Jacobie) Castle.
Ethel graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1944. After graduation she was employed by Glens Falls Insurance Co., later known as Continental Insurance Company. She retired in 1982.
She was a lifelong active member of Adirondack Friends (Quaker) Church. Over the years she served on many committees, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and enjoyed being involved in the work of her church. She loved gardening and her daily visits with her best friend, Mandy, a loving maltese/shitzu.
Along with her parents, Ethel is predeceased by her husband, George who passed on June 13, 1976; and stepmother, Edith Novack Castle. She is survived by her sister, Beatrice Castle Sweet; nephew, Thomas Castle Sweet and wife Patricia; great-nieces, Gail Sweet and Rebecca Sweet Harrington (husband Robert), three great-great-nephews and other beloved family and friends.
At Ethel’s request, there are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Ethel’s Book of Memories please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
