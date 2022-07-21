Oct. 4, 1926—July 18, 2022

KENDALL/Formerly HADLEY — Ethel A. Mann, age 95 years old, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Martin-Linsin Hospice in Albion, NY, surrounded by family and covered in love. Ethel and her twin sister Edith were born to Mr. and Mrs. Azel Taggart on Oct. 4, 1926 in West Rutland, VT. She graduated from West Rutland High School in June of 1944.

She was married to George Mann, Jr. on Oct. 26, 1947 and moved to Hadley, NY, where she resided for 63 years. Ethel and George have spent the last 12 years residing near family in Kendall, NY.

Ethel was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served wherever there was a need. She was a member of the Corinth Chapter #251 Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as both Matron and District Deputy Grand Matron. She was also a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Ethel was the last surviving member of her family, having been predeceased by her parents and her six siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, George Mann, Jr.; her children: Donald Mann (Mary) of Kendall, NY and Sherrie Milmore (Robert) of Cornwall-on-the-Hudson; as well as six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home in Holley, NY; the family will honor her wishes and have a private interment service. Donations in her memory may be made to Supportive Care of Orleans County, 14080 state Route 31 W, Albion, NY 14411. To share a special memory of Ethel, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.