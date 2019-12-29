July 14, 1922 — Dec. 26, 2019
BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Esther W. (Nailor) Lombardi, 97, of Belleview, Florida, passed away Dec. 26, 2019. Esther was born July 14, 1922 in Schuylerville, to Edward and Gertrude Wood. Esther resided in Glens Falls, most of her life. She moved to this area from Lake Luzerne, in 2013. Esther was a winder operator for General Electric for many years.
She is survived by her four children, Nancy (Geri) Sipowitz, South Glens Falls, John (Judy) Nailor, Mineville, Darlene Parker, Belleview, Florida, and Rose Carpenter, Belleview, Florida; 14 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Nailor; her second husband, Dominic Lombardi; her son, Thomas Nailor; two grandsons, Christopher Nailor, Rusty Beaty; and two granddaughters, Angel Sipowitz and Ricki Carpenter.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.
Online condolences may be left at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services—Belleview, Belleview, FL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.