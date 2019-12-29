July 14, 1922 — Dec. 26, 2019

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Esther W. (Nailor) Lombardi, 97, of Belleview, Florida, passed away Dec. 26, 2019. Esther was born July 14, 1922 in Schuylerville, to Edward and Gertrude Wood. Esther resided in Glens Falls, most of her life. She moved to this area from Lake Luzerne, in 2013. Esther was a winder operator for General Electric for many years.

She is survived by her four children, Nancy (Geri) Sipowitz, South Glens Falls, John (Judy) Nailor, Mineville, Darlene Parker, Belleview, Florida, and Rose Carpenter, Belleview, Florida; 14 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Nailor; her second husband, Dominic Lombardi; her son, Thomas Nailor; two grandsons, Christopher Nailor, Rusty Beaty; and two granddaughters, Angel Sipowitz and Ricki Carpenter.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services—Belleview, Belleview, FL.

