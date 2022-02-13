March 2, 1929 – Feb. 9, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Esther May Titus, 92, of Queensbury, left her temporary physical home to join her blessed Savior in Heaven on Feb. 9, 2022. She was surrounded by loving friends as caregivers and truly had the “peace that passes all understanding” as she traveled to her eternal home.
Esther was an accomplished violinist and pianist and had been part of the Glens Falls Symphony. She graduated from Moody Bible Institute in 1951. Her goal in life was to share Jesus to all but especially to children which resulted in her becoming a domestic missionary in Arkansas through the Arkansas Gospel Mission for 19 years. Upon returning to Glens Falls, she became education director at First Baptist Church in South Glens Falls. Later in life she was part of Bay Road Presbyterian Church where she continued to play her violin and share her love for music. During her life she pointed many to Jesus and to His work on the cross which enables eternal life for all who know Him personally. Esther would want us to share the verse of triumph from I Corinthians 15:55, “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?”
Esther was predeceased by her parents: Margaret and Harold Titus; and her sister, Irene Lawrence.
A celebration of Esther’s 92 years will be announced later.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.