Esther May Titus

Esther was an accomplished violinist and pianist and had been part of the Glens Falls Symphony. She graduated from Moody Bible Institute in 1951. Her goal in life was to share Jesus to all but especially to children which resulted in her becoming a domestic missionary in Arkansas through the Arkansas Gospel Mission for 19 years. Upon returning to Glens Falls, she became education director at First Baptist Church in South Glens Falls. Later in life she was part of Bay Road Presbyterian Church where she continued to play her violin and share her love for music. During her life she pointed many to Jesus and to His work on the cross which enables eternal life for all who know Him personally. Esther would want us to share the verse of triumph from I Corinthians 15:55, “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?”