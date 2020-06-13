× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Aug. 15, 1938 — June 11, 2020 HUDSON FALLS — Esther E. (Hughes) Simpson, 81, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Aug. 15, 1938 in Poultney, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eva (Ward) Hughes. Esther married Vincent Simpson, and together they raised their family until his passing in 1997.

Esther loved growing flowers, especially purple pansies. Most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Esther is also predeceased by her brother, Lester Ward, her sister Sylvia Lawrence, her daughter-in-law Linda Tatsey, and her great-grandson, Cameron LaPointe.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Sherl Brooks, Ronald Tatsey and Richard Tatsey; her grandchildren, Bobbi Wood, Phebe White, Theresa Bouchard, John Tatsey, Lisa Valdez and Stacy LaPointe, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

At Esther’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Esther’s life will take place at a later date.