Aug. 15, 1938 — June 11, 2020 HUDSON FALLS — Esther E. (Hughes) Simpson, 81, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 15, 1938 in Poultney, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eva (Ward) Hughes. Esther married Vincent Simpson, and together they raised their family until his passing in 1997.
Esther loved growing flowers, especially purple pansies. Most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Esther is also predeceased by her brother, Lester Ward, her sister Sylvia Lawrence, her daughter-in-law Linda Tatsey, and her great-grandson, Cameron LaPointe.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Sherl Brooks, Ronald Tatsey and Richard Tatsey; her grandchildren, Bobbi Wood, Phebe White, Theresa Bouchard, John Tatsey, Lisa Valdez and Stacy LaPointe, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
At Esther’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Esther’s life will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations in Esther’s name can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.